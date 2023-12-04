New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) India on Monday said that advanced fishing nations must take responsibility for the damage caused to the Indian Ocean tuna stocks.

Addressing virtually the concluding session of the 19th Working Party on Data Collection and Statistics of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said the recent surge in industrial fishing by some nations has raised concerns globally.

While many nations allowed their gigantic industrial fleets to exploit and deplete the Indian Ocean's tuna wealth, India maintained fleets of modest size operating with passive gear and leaving minimal footprints in the seascape, he said.

"The impact of advanced fishing nations on global tuna stocks, especially in the high seas, is undeniable," he said.

Recent research indicates that high seas fisheries, in their current scale, heavily rely on large government subsidies.

Stating that the surge in industrial fishing has posed challenges to the sustainability of Indian Ocean tropical tuna stocks, Rupala said, "India reiterates its position that advanced fishing nations must take responsibility for the damage caused to the Indian Ocean tuna stocks."

It is crucial to recognize the substantial efforts India has made towards sustainable fisheries management.

The traditional and small-scale tuna fisheries sector has long been intertwined with the ethos of sustainability, he said.

India's tuna fishing capacity in the IOTC area is among the lowest. The minister said that India strongly believes that the outcome of the Scientific Committee meeting will provide a level playing field to address the concerns and aspirations of traditional tuna fishers and their livelihoods.

"We urge for a balanced approach that considers the unique challenges faced by artisanal and small-scale fishing communities," he said and noted that pollution and climate change also are contributing to the sad state of Indian Ocean fishery resources.

The minister said tunas and pelagic species are not merely marine resources; they are economic lifelines, contributing USD 41 billion annually.

"The scale of their international impact demands collaborative efforts for effective management, especially as they face threats from overfishing by multinational fleets," he added.

Further, the minister said the scientific advice provided by the IOTC Scientific Committee will pave the way for large industrial fleets to align with management targets, combating the ill effects of climate change, ensuring the sustenance of coastal communities, the development of Indian Ocean coastal states, and the protection of our precious marine resources.

