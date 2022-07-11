New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Global private equity investor Advent International on Monday said it has appointed Pratik Pota as Managing Director and CEO of consumer durables maker Eureka Forbes.

Pota, the former CEO at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), will join Eureka Forbes on August 16 and lead its management team, Advent International said in a regulatory filing by Eureka Forbes.

Also Read | BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 89 Steno, Driver And Work Assistant Posts at barc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Last year in September, Advent International announced a Rs 4,400 crore deal with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group to acquire a majority stake in Eureka Forbes, known for its vacuum cleaners and water purifiers, among others.

"Pratik's depth of experience makes him an ideal entrepreneurial leader to transform Eureka Forbes into the leading technology driven consumer centric organisation across products and services," Advent Managing Director Sahil Dalal said.

Also Read | Chromecast With Google TV Launched in India at Rs 6,399; Check Availability Here.

A seasoned business leader, with a strong commercial acumen, Pratik brings a proven track record of success in driving business transformation and growth across Indian-led as well as multinational organisations and has delivered value successfully across diverse industry sectors such as FMCG, telecom and QSR, he added.

Prior to JFL, Pota held leadership roles in PepsiCo, Airtel and Hindustan Unilever Ltd in a career spanning more than 30 years, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)