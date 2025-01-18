Bengaluru, Jan 18 (PTI) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a public notice ordering the closure of meat stalls and non-vegetarian restaurants within a 13km radius of the Yelahanka Air Force Station from January 23 to February 17.

BBMP stated that the measure has been taken as a precaution for the Aero India show, scheduled from February 10 to 14.

BBMP sources said this action is primarily to prevent bird strikes on aeroplanes during practice sessions and the event.

According to a notice dated January 17, issued by the Office of the Joint Commissioner, Yelahanka Zone, all meat-related establishments in the specified area must remain closed from January 23 to February 17.

This includes a prohibition on serving or selling non-vegetarian dishes during this period.

The BBMP has warned that any violation of this order will result in penalties under the BBMP Act 2020 and Indian Aircraft Rules 1937, Rule 91.

Aero India 2025, a biennial event, will showcase a diverse array of military and civilian aircraft, along with cutting-edge aerospace technologies. The exhibition is expected to attract industry professionals, aviation enthusiasts, and the general public, offering a platform for networking, collaboration, and exploring the latest advancements in the aerospace sector.

