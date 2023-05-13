New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Global technology company Affle (India) Limited on Saturday reported an 18.4 per cent rise in its profit after tax to Rs 62.4 crore in the January-March 2023 quarter.

The company, promoted by Singapore-based Affle Holdings, had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 52.7 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22, Affle India said in a release.

Revenue from operations grew 12.9 per cent to Rs 355.8 crore in the reporting quarter as compared to 315.1 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to Rs. 71.6 crore during the fourth quarter of this fiscal, up 22.1 per cent from Rs 58.7 crore in Q4 of FY22.

For the financial year 2022-24, the company's PAT increased by 33.8 per cent to Rs 245.3 crore from Rs 183.4 crore.

While its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,434.0 crore, up 32.6 per cent year-on-year, EBITDA increased 37.2 per cent to Rs. 293.0 crore during FY23.

The consumer intelligence-driven firm, which provides solutions to connect marketers with their target audience through mobile advertisements, reported robust operating cash flows of Rs 260.3 crore, with 106.1 per cent of the profit realized as cash flow from operations in the 12-month period.

Affle's MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said: "FY2023 was transformational for Affle as we continued to further enhance our platforms, ecosystem-level partnerships & teams while penetrating deeper across markets. "We continued to further verticalize our capabilities towards high-growth industry verticals to drive greater productivity and profitability."

He said the fast-evolving consumer trends accelerated towards adoption of connected devices and immersive technologies will help the adtech industry in the long term.

"This promises consistent long-term growth in ad-spending globally and our outlook for FY2024 remains optimistic," he added.

Some of Affle's platforms are Appnext, Jampp, MAAS, mDMP, mediasmart, mTraction Enterprise, RevX and Vizury. Affle's investors include Microsoft, Bennett Coleman & Company (BCCL), amongst others.

