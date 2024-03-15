New Delhi, March 15 (PTI) Days after notorious criminals Sandeep Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Madam Minz's marriage in the national capital, another gangster Yogesh Dahiya alias Tunda on Friday tied the knot here under the watch of police personnel at a temple in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, officials said.

Tunda, a native of Sonipat, Haryana was given six hours of parole between 12 pm to 6 pm by the Delhi High Court for his marriage.

One of the main henchmen of Gogi gang, Tunda is allegedly involved in the murder of gangster Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuria in May 2023 inside Tihar Jail, where the former is currently lodged.

Tunda is allegedly involved in over a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, among others in Delhi. He is also facing a case of MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) charged by Delhi Police Special Cell.

The wedding of Sandeep alias Kala Jadhedi, an associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, with history-sheeter Anuradha Choudhary alias Madam Minz was held amid deployment of police force on March 12. He also had a six-hour parole for the wedding ceremony in a banquet hall in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 3.

Tunda's marriage was held with the presence of police at Arya Samaj Temple in Vikaspuri.

"Policemen were deployed in and around the temple. Some officials were also deployed on roads and flyovers," an officer said.

The officer said officials from the Special Cell and Crime Branch were also present to prevent any gang related violence or the possibility of his escape from custody.

Tunda was taken to the temple in a jail van under the security of Delhi Police's Third Battalion at noon. The bride was waiting for him at the temple, the officer said.

According to Tunda's lawyers, the bride and groom's sides were allowed eight guests each – all of whom were allowed entry into the temple after verification of their IDs.

Later, ‘jaimala' and other marriage rituals were held at the temple, the officer said.

Tunda and his girlfriend -- a south Delhi resident -- had been in a relationship for the past nine years, the officer added.

According to police officials, Tunda is among the main henchmen of the Gogi gang. Jatinder Mann alias Gogi was killed in Rohini court in September 2021 by members of rival Tillu Tajpuria gang.

Tunda and three others are alleged to have avenged Gogi's death by reportedly stabbing Tillu Tajpuriya about 100 times inside Tihar Jail last year in May.

The rivalry between the Gogi and Tillu gangs has killed over a dozen persons from both sides, officials said. Tunda was allegedly involved in several murders since 2015, they said.

In an alleged attack by the Tillu gang in December 2021, Tunda lost sensation in one of his hands earning him the nickname, Tunda (someone with crooked hands), another officer said.

After the wedding on Friday, he was escorted back to Tihar in a jail van, the officer added.

