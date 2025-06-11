New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) From setting up a sewer overflow control room to CCTV monitoring of chronic waterlogging points, various departments of the Delhi government are preparing for the oncoming monsoon in the city and the civic problems that accompany it.

Eleven Quick Response Centres (QRCs) have been established across Delhi Jal Board (DJB) circles with engineers, staff, vehicles, and cleaning machines to resolve complaints locally.

Also Read | UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Declared at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Scorecard.

Each QRC will be manned by one assistant engineer, and two junior engineers along with adequate staff, vehicles and sewer cleaning machines. All these QRCs will work in coordination with control rooms to promptly resolve sewer-related problems at the local level, they said.

Super sucker machines have been deployed by DJB for drain cleaning.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Declared for 13,735 Posts: Know How to Download Scorecard at sbi.co.in and Next Steps for Junior Associate Recruitment.

The DJB has made operational a 24x7 sewer overflow control room at its control command centre for monitoring and prompt resolution of sewer issues, officials said. Helpline numbers -- 1916/1800-11-7118 can be used by people to report issues.

Six officials and operators will be deployed in the control room along with two DJB officers per shift to coordinate with the central control room.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started extensive cleaning campaigns and pumping arrangements to make flood management effective and deal with waterlogging during monsoon, an official said.

Sharing details about de-silting work, he said over 1,11,940.23 metric tonnes of silt have been removed from drains whose depth is four feet or more.

At the same time, 33,469.81 metric tonnes of silt has been removed from drains less than four deep. Apart from this, nodal officers have been appointed to monitor the cleaning of more than 800 identified drains (more than 4 ft deep) and waterlogged places, he added.

MCD has also strengthened the pumping system and monitoring system to deal with the problem of waterlogging during monsoon.

As many as 79 permanent pumps have been installed in all 12 zones which will operate 24x7, while 465 temporary pumps are kept ready in municipal stores which can be deployed immediately if required.

In addition, zonal control rooms have been set up in all 12 zones to monitor the waterlogging situation, which remains operational throughout the year.

A central command and control room is also operational at the headquarters level. All these control rooms are equipped with trucks, portable pumps and adequate manpower for prompt resolution of water drainage complaints, he added.

The Public Works Department has set up 153 pump houses in Delhi, in which more than 749 pumps are working. Some pump houses are fully automatic which starts automatically as soon as the water level rises through sensors, said an official.

The department will deploy its mobile pump units if needed during monsoon. The work of de-silting of drains is going on continuously by PWD.

PWD is also monitoring the places with severe waterlogging through CCTV 24 hours from its headquarters central control room. Live feed of 152 cameras from 36 places will also be available in the control room, he added.

PWD has issued helpline numbers 011-23490323, 8130188222 and toll-free number -1908 so that people can register complaints related to waterlogging during monsoon.

Nodal officers have also been appointed at all the identified places of waterlogging.

There are a total of 57 drains under the Irrigation and Flood Control Department in the national capital, whose total length is about 419 km. As many as 64 departmental machines are deployed for cleaning these drains, said an official.

The department currently has 204 pumps available, out of which 42 pumps are permanently installed. Apart from this, 106 temporary pumps have been installed by the department at various sites to deal with waterlogging during monsoon.

The department has also kept 56 mobile pumps ready, which will be deployed as per requirement. The purpose of all these pumps is to provide effective drainage and relief to the common people during monsoon.

The department is also carrying out repair and maintenance of boats, regulators and gates, maintenance of pumps, and round-the-clock patrolling of embankments, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)