Chennai, Nov 22 (PTI) A senior AIADMK legal wing functionary has issued a notice to Tamil Nadu Speaker M Appavu against certain reported remarks by him about the principal opposition party.

R M Babu Murugavel, advocate and the AIADMK's Joint Secretary, State Legal Wing, issued the notice to Appavu through his counsel Nathan & Associates.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

Murugavel said Appavu had made some remarks, including about 40 AIADMK MLAs being ready to switch over to the "present ruling party," the DMK after the demise of then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016, which he categorically denied.

Taking objection to the "defamatory statements," the notice, dated November 22, 2023 demanded an apology from Appavu in a press meet within 48 hours of its receipt and a compensation of Rs 10 crore within 15 days, failing which "our client (Murugavel) would be constrained to initiate civil and criminal proceedings," under relevant IPC sections.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)