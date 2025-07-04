New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) AI firm AIonOS on Friday said it has acquired a majority stake in Noida-headquartered Cloud Analogy to deliver intelligent, personalised, and scalable digital transformation solutions.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

"This investment is not just about expanding capabilities -- it's about shaping the future of enterprise technology. With Cloud Analogy's delivery excellence and our AI-led customer experience platform, AIonOS is uniquely positioned to lead AI-first CX transformation. We're building intelligent systems that drive outcomes, not just processes," AIonOS Co-founder and Vice Chairman C P Gurnani said.

The combined entity will work to develop tailored industry solutions for the BFSI, automobile, healthcare, education, retail, and real estate sectors, the company said in a statement.

