New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Air India on Friday said Ravindra Kumar G P will take over as the airline's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) from April 1.

Kumar, who is currently with Tata Motors, will replace Suresh Dutt Tripathi who is retiring from the airline.

"Following a long career with General Electric Company, the last four years of which as CHRO for South Asia, Ravi joins from Tata Motors Ltd where he has held the role of President & CHRO since 2018," the airline said in a release.

Kumar will report to Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson.

"At the same time as welcoming Ravi, we acknowledge the outstanding contribution of Suresh who, upon Air India's privatization, answered the call and has played a vital role over the last two years," Wilson said.

Tata group took over the reins of loss-making Air India in January 2022.

