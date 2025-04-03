New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Air India on Thursday said it has integrated Apple AirTag with its baggage-tracking system and mobile application.

In a release on Thursday, the airline said it transports more than 100 million items of baggage annually, with more than 99.6 per cent of items arriving together with the accompanying customer.

"For the small proportion that does not, due to issues with airport baggage systems, flight misconnection or other factors, this new AirTag integration will help locate items and expedite recovery," it said.

