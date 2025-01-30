New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Bharti Airtel's Africa business unit Airtel Africa has reported USD 133 million (about Rs 1,152 crore) profit for the third quarter ended December 2024, mainly on account of forex gain, the company said on Thursday.

Airtel Africa had posted a loss of USD 6 million attributable to owners of the company in the same period a year ago.

Its revenue increased by 2 per cent to USD 1,268 million during the reported quarter from USD 1,238 million in the December 2023 quarter despite a decline in average revenue per user (ARPU) -- a key factor to measure the growth of telecom operators.

"Exceptional items were predominantly driven by the devaluation of the Nigerian naira over the respective periods. In the third quarter of the financial year 2025, we recorded an exceptional gain of USD 144 million (USD 94 million net of tax) relating to the appreciation of the naira and the Tanzanian shilling during the quarter," Airtel Africa said in a note.

The finance cost of Airtel Africa before exceptional items declined to USD 375 million from USD 408 million on a year-on-year basis.

The total customer base of Airtel Africa grew by 7.9 per cent to USD 163.1 million in the December 2024 quarter from 151.2 million a year ago.

Its ARPU declined by 4.1 per cent to USD 2.7 from USD 2.8 in the December 2023 quarter.

Data customers of Airtel Africa grew by 13.8 per cent to 71.4 million from 62.7 million, and mobile money customer base increased by 18.3 per cent to 44.3 million from 37.5 million on a year-on-year basis.

