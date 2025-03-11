New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) AK Goel, former managing director of Punjab National Bank (PNB), on Tuesday assumed charge as Chief Executive of the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

Goel, who retired as MD and CEO of PNB in December, succeeds Sunil Mehta as Chief Executive of the association.

Goel has a distinguished career in the banking industry, IBA said in a statement.

