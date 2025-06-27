Lucknow, Jun 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday extended his best wishes to group captain Shubhangshu Shukla for the success of his space mission.

Taking to his official handle on X, Yadav wrote, "Wishing captain Shubhanshu Shukla infinite success for his space journey."

He further added, "It is said that after travelling into space, one's mind and thoughts expand like the universe itself, and the spirit of humanity becomes even stronger.

"May this mission play a decisive role in the welfare of humankind and the creative development of life," he wrote.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and state Congress president Ajay Rai also met Shukla's family in Lucknow to extend their greetings on the iconic feat.

Shukla, a Lucknow native, created history on Wednesday by embarking on a journey to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space, along with three other astronauts.

This marks the first space journey by an Indian astronaut in 41 years since Rakesh Sharma flew aboard a Russian spacecraft.

