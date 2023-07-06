New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Thursday said it has forayed into the ophthalmology segment with the launch of an extensive portfolio of eye-care products.

The nationwide launch of the company's ophthalmology product range ensures that patients across India have access to quality eye-care formulations at an affordable price, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | GST Council To Discuss Valuation Norms for 28% Levy on Online Gaming, Casinos, Horse Racing on July 11.

"In this new segment, we are aspiring to make it big with the introduction of new, innovative, and futuristic formulations," Alkem Laboratories Managing Director Sandeep Singh said.

With a comprehensive product range and patient-centric approach, the company aims to empower ophthalmologists to provide exceptional care and improve patients' lives, he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Officials Issue Red Alert of Excessive Rainfall in Raigad District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)