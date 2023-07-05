New Delhi, July 5: The GST Council is likely to discuss the recommendations of a group of state finance ministers regarding levy of 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing, in its 50th meeting next week.

The council is also likely to thrash out a consensus on whether the tax would be levied on the full value of bets placed or on the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR).

Sources said the report of the GoM, convened by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has been circulated to the states and a threadbare discussion is likely in the council meeting on July 11. The GoM members were unanimous on 28 per cent GST to be levied on these activities.

However, since no consensus could be reached on whether the tax should be levied on the full face value of bets placed or the GGR, which is the fees charged by online gaming portals, the GoM left the decision on the GST Council, sources said.

In December, the GoM submitted its report to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

