Prayagraj (UP), Feb 29 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by veteran film actor and former MP Jaya Prada seeking quashing of non-bailable warrant issued against her by a trial court in Rampur for alleged violation of election code of conduct and making inflammatory statements.

On Thursday, during a hearing by a single bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh, Jaya Prada's counsel told the court that they wanted to file a new application with some new facts and documents and sought permission from the court to withdraw the petition.

The court accepted the request and allowed the petition to be withdrawn.

The actor-turned-politician was booked in two cases in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Both these cases are related to violation of code of conduct in Rampur where she was campaigning for the BJP.

Despite summons by the Rampur district court in both the cases, she did not appear in the court. After this a non-bailable warrant was issued against her.

After she failed to appear for hearings, she was declared absconding by a special court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

