Prayagraj (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday set aside extended detention order issued against slain gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari under the National Security Act, saying the state had no power to extend the detention period once the original detention period was over.

Justice Siddharth Varma and Justice Anish Kumar Gupta allowed the writ petition filed by Ansari stating that he be set at liberty forthwith unless he is required in any other case.

Ansari was detained under an order dated September 18, 2023 passed by the Chitrakoot District Magistrate under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act 1980.

The detention order was confirmed by the state government on November 2, 2023 and Ansari was detained for a period of three months from the date of initial detention order i.e. September 18, 2023.

Ansari's detention was again extended on December 11, 2023 for a period of six months from the date of initial detention.

According to his counsel, the state government had no right to review its earlier order detaining Ansari for another three months.

The court while allowing the petition said the state government's order for the extension of Ansari's detention was illegal and set aside its December 11 order.

