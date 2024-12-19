Prayagraj, Dec 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail application of Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari in a Gangsters Act case in which he and few others have been accused of forming a gang for financial and other benefits.

An FIR was lodged on August 31 at Kotwali Karvi police station in Chitrakoot district under Section 2/3 of U.P. Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 against Ansari, Navneet Sachan, Niyaz Ansari, Faraz Khan and Shahbaz Alam Khan that they used to extort money and assault people due to which there were fear and terror within the area of the police station concerned.

Ansari is MLA from Mau constituency representing Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

Rejecting the bail application on Wednesday, Justice Samit Gopal said, "After considering the facts of the case and the other relevant facts like the investigation is still pending in the present matter and also the applicant is in jail in the present matter since September 06, 2024, no ground for interference is made out."

A gang chart was prepared on August 28, which was duly approved by the Chitrakoot District Magistrate on August 29, showing the applicant as a gang leader whereas the other four accused as the gang members who were stated to be involved in crime.

Granting time to the state government in the matter, the court ordered listing of the case thereafter. PTI COR RAJ

