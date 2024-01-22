Prayagraj (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) A huge 3D rangoli featuring Ram Lalla and Ayodhya Ram Mandir, made by a group of students at the Allahabad University, has been unveiled at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad camp in the Magh Mela area here on Monday.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's Rashtriya Kala Manch, which was involved in making the 50x30 feet rangoli, used 321 kg of natural colours for it, the ABVP said.

ABVP's state media convenor Abhinav Mishra claimed the 3D rangoli is the largest in the world in its category.

The unveiling of the 3D rangoli took place at noon to celebrate the consecration at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Forty ABVP students from the university were involved in making the rangoli. They began the process on January 19.

Aanchal Singh, state co-secretary of ABVP, said, "On the occasion of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla Vigraha, the construction of this magnificent picture symbolises the first step towards the reconstruction embodied by the Ram temple in India."

"A significant number of people are flocking to witness the beauty of this grand depiction of Shri Ram and Ayodhya temple,” said Sachin Singh Rajkumar, secretary, ABVP, Prayag Mahanagar.

