New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Drug maker Allchem Lifescience has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The Gujarat-based company's proposed IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 190 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 71.55 lakh equity shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Those selling shares in the OFS are Kantilal Ramanlal Patel and Manisha Bipin Patel.

At present, promoters and promoter group entities hold 100 per cent stake in the company.

In its draft papers filed on Friday, Allchem Lifescience proposes to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 130 crore towards debt payment, while a portion will be used for general corporate purposes as well as to support the business requirements of the company.

Incorporated in 2017, Allchem Lifescience is an Indian manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) intermediates and speciality chemicals.

It specialises in the production of key starting materials (KSMs), generic API intermediates and specialty chemicals.

The company is a key player in manufacturing piperazine derivatives, which are critical raw materials for producing APIs like quetiapine, which is used in treating schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Over the years, Allchem Lifescience has developed the ability to manufacture 263 products which demonstrates their strong focus on different chemistries in organic chemical compounds.

The company's focus has been to identify potential demand for products, in particular, products that are difficult to source in India or which being import substitutes are not easily available, develop such products and scale up production once the demand is in place.

The company has a manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Allchem Lifescience caters to prominent domestic and international customers, including Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Bond Chemical, Indoco Remedies, Micro Labs, MSN Laboratories, Nagase India, Neogen Chemicals, Neuland Laboratories, and Unichem Laboratories.

As of December 2024, the company served customers across 13 states in India and 22 countries overseas. As of FY24, it had 148 customers in India and 66 customers overseas.

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.75 per cent between FY22 and FY24. The revenue figures for the six months ended September 30, 2024 was at Rs 7.84 crore.

Additionally, the profit after tax (PAT) has grown at a CAGR of 28.65 per cent from March 31, 2022, to March 31, 2024. The PAT figures for the six-month ended September 2024 stood at Rs 1.09 crore.

Emkay Global Financial Services is the sole book-running lead managers to the issue.

