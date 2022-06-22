New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Business process outsourcing firm Allsec Technologies will merge with technology-enabled staffing and outsourcing services firm Quess Corp in an all-stock deal, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Upon the scheme becoming effective, all the subsidiaries of Allsec will become subsidiaries of Quess.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Flash Floods, Landslides Due to Heavy Rains and Snowfall; Schools Shut In Several Districts; Jhelum Crosses Danger Mark in Anantnag.

"The Board of Directors of Allsec Technologies and Quess Corp in their respective meetings held on June 22, 2022, have approved the Scheme of Amalgamation which inter alia provides for the merger of Allsec into Quess (Scheme)," the joint statement said.

Public shareholders of Allsec will receive 74 shares of Quess for every 100 shares held in Allsec.

Also Read | Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 With Always-on-Display, 14 Days of Battery Life Launched.

Allsec, with more than 400 clients across 37 countries, is a global leader in outsourcing solutions with expertise in providing digital business services and human resource outsourcing services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)