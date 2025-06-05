New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Thursday rose marginally by 5 paise to Rs 242.10 per kilogram in the futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in July increased 5 paise or 0.02 per cent to Rs 242.10 per kg in 442 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

