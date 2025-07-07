New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Amazon India has announced the launch of more than 30 new delivery stations across Tier II and Tier III cities, including Nagpur, Panchkula, Howrah, and Indore.

These centres add to the e-commerce major's already existing 2,000 delivery centres across the country.

"Our vision was to make available the largest selection in the country to every single Indian at the fastest possible speed. To achieve this vision, we invested at scale every single year. Just a few weeks ago, we announced an additional investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

"We are adding 30 new delivery stations in cities like Nagpur, Panchkula, Hubli, Mohali, Howrah, Indore, and many more. This expansion will substantially improve the same-day and next-day delivery speed for customers in not just these cities, but also all of the areas close to the cities," Abhinav Singh, VP of Operations at Amazon India, said.

Last month, Amazon said it will invest over Rs 2,000 crore in 2025 to scale up its all-India operations network.

