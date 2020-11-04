New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Amazon India on Wednesday said it has inked an agreement with the Silk Mark Organization of India (SMOI).

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Amazon will launch an exclusive Silk Mark Store with Silk Mark labelled products through multiple sellers associated with the organisation, a statement said.

Through this collaboration, Amazon.in will have a significant impact on the lives of numerous weavers and craftsmen associated with more than 4,200 Silk Mark authorised users across the country, it added.

Amazon India will showcase over 3,000 products initially and customers will get access to Silk Mark assured genuine 100 per cent pure silk products like sarees, dress materials, salwar kameez sets, scarves, stoles, jackets, shirts, ties, among others, it said.

"The exclusive Silk Mark Store on Amazon Karigar and Amazon India bazaar is in line with the Go Digital mandate of the government and will help over 4,200 Silk Mark authorised users spread across India reach millions of Amazon customers," Central Silk Board CEO Rajit Ranjan Okhandiar said.

He added that through this association, Silk Mark authorised users can expand their trade and provide direct and indirect employment to many silk farmers, weavers and craftsmen working for them.

"In addition to this, it will also help ensure access to 100 per cent pure Silk Mark labeled products to millions of customers across the country," Okhandiar said.

Silk Mark certification is an initiative of the Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles. Silk Mark label is affixed only on pure silk products by the authorised users of Silk Mark.

Each label has a hologram and a unique number printed on it which helps the consumer trace the product back to the authorised user.

Sellers, who are part of SMOI, will be able to avail additional benefits by selling their products on the Amazon India marketplace including discounted referral fees, support with shipping and delivery of products, imaging and marketing support, technical training and business and sales support, the statement added.

"Artisans and weavers are a key part of our community and are in need of support to reach customers...The launch of Silk Mark labelled products through our association will enable thousands of weavers across India to sell online and reach millions of Amazon customers," Pranav Bhasin, Head - MSME Empowerment and Seller Experience at Amazon India, said.

In a separate statement, Amazon India said it has partnered HP GAS to simplify payments for gas cylinders.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Amazon.in have partnered to provide customers the option to book and pay for their HP GAS cylinder refill, the statement said.

Customers can go to the Amazon Pay tab on the Amazon website/app, book the cylinder and pay using any digital mode such as UPI, credit cards, debit cards and net banking, it added.

Customers can also book and pay for their HP GAS cylinders by just asking Alexa, Amazon's digital voice assistant.

"Anticipating the latent needs of the customers and meeting them with continuous and sustainable improvements has been focal in delivering happiness to our customers. Our partnership with Amazon to facilitate HP GAS booking and payment online is another step towards bettering customer experience and furthering the Digital India initiative," Rakesh Misri, Director – Marketing at HPCL, said.

