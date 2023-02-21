New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) American Express and Dastkar, through a joint initiative, have supported the economic empowerment of craftswomen across nine states in India through market visibility, recognition and earnings.

This initiative is part of American Express and Dastkar's programme - 'Backing Women Artisans' aimed at building financial resilience among women-led small businesses hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read | EPFO: New Guidelines Issued for Higher Pension Under EPS; Check Eligibility, Deadline, Where and How To Apply.

The programme has already made a positive impact on the lives of over 14,000 craftswomen, Amex said in a statement.

At the end of phase one of the project, there was a clear need to address more than mere subsistence, it said.

Also Read | Indians Spending Over USD 1 Billion Every Month on Foreign Travel, Says Reserve Bank Data.

For ultimate survival and sustainability, there is a need to ensure that the hand skills of Indian craftswomen garner their rightful place in the Indian and international marketplace, it said, adding that American Express has provided an additional grant of about Rs 1 crore.

The theme finalised for the phase two of the project was 'AT HOME' and included household products like soft furnishings, home accessories, art and wall hangings, basketry, and floor coverings, it said.

Twelve women-based craft groups with unique identities and a strong will to bring change were selected from across India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)