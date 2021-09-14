New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Shares of specialty chemicals maker Ami Organics Ltd on Tuesday closed with a premium of over 53 per cent against its issue price of Rs 610.

The stock made its debut at Rs 902, registering a gain of 47.86 per cent from its issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 58.56 per cent to Rs 967.25. The stock closed at Rs 934.55, up 53.20 per cent.

On the NSE, it got listed at Rs 910, reflecting a premium of 49.18 per cent. It closed at Rs 934.50, a jump of 53.19 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 19.46 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.12 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The company's market capitalisation was at Rs 3,405.23 crore on the BSE.

The Rs 569.63-crore initial public offer of Ami Organics was subscribed 64.54 times earlier this month.

Its price range was at Rs 603-610 per share.

Ami Organics is one of the leading R&D driven manufacturers of specialty chemicals with varied end usage, focussed on the development and manufacturing of pharma intermediates for regulated and generic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and NCE (new chemical entity) and key starting material for agrochemicals and fine chemicals.

