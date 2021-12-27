Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Dec 26 (PTI) Security forces have recovered a huge quantity of ammunition from a jungle in Hazaribag district, police said on Sunday.

The ammunition, hidden under a boulder, was meant to be used by the Maoists to create terror in Hazaribag and Chatra districts, the police said.

The items seized from the place under Keredari police station limits on Saturday night include 70 detonators and live cartridges.

However, no arms were recovered so far even though search operations were continuing, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district, Manoj Ratan Chouthe, said.

The seizure was carried out following information provided by an arrested Maoist, the SP said.

