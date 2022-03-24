Shillong, Mar 24 (PTI) A huge cache of ammunition was recovered close to the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's South West Khasi Hills district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Acting on tip off, the BSF and the Meghalaya Police launched a search operation in a dense forest in Gumaghat area, along a brook that flows from India to Bangladesh, and recovered the ammunition hidden in a cavity surrounded by lime stones, the officer said.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Extends Validity of Learner’s Licenses Till May 31.

The cache, found wrapped in a white sack, contained 92 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 129 rounds of 7.62mm and 160 rounds of 9mm ammunition, the officer stated.

The seized ammunition, found at a distance of 900 metres from the border, has been handed over to the police in Gumaghat, he said, adding an FIR has been lodged in the case.

Also Read | Apple Likely To Rebrand A15 Bionic SoC As A16 for iPhone 14 Series: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)