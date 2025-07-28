New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) on Monday said its consolidated net profit has more than doubled to Rs 17.68 crore during the June quarter, aided by higher income.

It had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 8.42 crore in the April-June period of the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Who Was Hashim Musa, Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Killed in Dachigam Encounter by Indian Army?.

The company's total income increased 46.49 per cent to Rs 134.45 crore in the first quarter from Rs 91.78 crore in the same period a year ago.

On June 4, AMSL announced the completion of its preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, raising a total of over Rs 416 crore.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)