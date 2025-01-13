New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd on Monday reported a 33 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 77.3 crore in the December quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 58 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, the company said its total revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 244.2 crore, a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth from Rs 187.3 crore in the same period last year.

The leading wealth management firm, specialising in serving high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, said its board of directors decided to allot bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, which is one bonus equity share for every one equity share held presently. This is subject to shareholders' approval.

During the nine-month (April-December) period of FY25, the company's total revenue was at Rs 739 crore, registering a growth of 33 per cent year-on-year, while profit after tax increased 34 per cent to Rs 227 crore.

"India's economy continues to grow steadily, driven by rising income levels and increased financialisation. This shift is driving unprecedented financial activity and positioning wealth management industry exceptionally strong position. We believe that our business holds inherent growth potential of 20-25 per cent, which we expect to sustain for many years," Anand Rathi Wealth CEO Rakesh Rawal said.

The company onboarded 1,785 new client families during last one year, bringing the total client base to 11,426 families.

