Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) Leading livestock and fish feed manufacturer Anmol Feeds is eyeing an annual revenue growth of 10 per cent to 15 per cent with the current turnover pegged at Rs 650 crore, an official of the company said.

The company is also in the process of setting up greenfield broiler breeding and shrimp feed plants in West Bengal at an estimated combined cost of Rs 50 crore.

Managing Director of Anmol Feeds Amit Saraogi said, "The company is looking at a revenue growth of 10 per cent to 15 per cent per annum with the present turnover pegged at Rs 650 crore. The company is also debt free".

Starting its operations from Bihar in 2000, the company is engaged in the manufacture of poultry, cattle, floating fish (ponds and aquariums) and pig feed, he said.

Anmol Feeds has plants in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and other states, Saraogi said.

The company exports feeds to Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh, he said, adding poultry and aqua (fish and shrimp) are the biggest revenue contributors.

Shrimp feed is presently sourced from Andhra Pradesh, he said. PTI dc

