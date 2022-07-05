New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will seek shareholders' nod this month for the reappointment of Gautam S Adani as its Managing Director, according to a regulatory filing.

It will also seek the approval of shareholders for the reappointment of Karan Adani as the whole-time Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from May 24, 2022.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Crash: Singapore Government Reportedly Plans Tougher Restrictions Amid Crypto Meltdown.

The company's AGM is scheduled for July 26.

The consent of shareholders is being sought for the reappointment of Adani as the Managing Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from July 1, 2022.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T Price Revealed via Amazon UK Website, Expected Features & Specifications.

APSEZ is a leading commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It has its presence across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)