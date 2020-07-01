Bengaluru, Jul 1 (PTI) K B Arasappa on Wednesday took over as the president of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) for the current year.

The other office bearers are: N R Jagadish - general secretary, P N Jaikumar - joint secretary (urban), C C Hondadkatti - joint secretary (rural) and S Shankaran - treasurer, KASSIA said in a statement.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Smartphone Sold Out on Amazon.in & OnePlus.in, Next Phase of Pre-Orders on July 8.

Born in 1962, Arasappa did his B.Com from Doddaballapura. He is the founder of AS Machine Tools and Spares in 1989 in Peenya in Bengaluru.

He then expanded his business and started a new firm in 1992 by the name Reliable Batteries in Peenya.

Also Read | 2020 Honda Livo BS6 Motorcycle Launched in India at Rs 69,422; Prices, Variants, Specifications, Features & Other Detail.

He had also served as the Peenya Industrial Association president.PTI GMS SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)