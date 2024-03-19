New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company, on Tuesday said Kleber Silva has been nominated as Executive Vice President of ArcelorMittal and appointed as Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining with effect from April 8.

Silva will replace Stefan Buys, who held the position of CEO Mining since 2021 and is leaving the company on March 30, to pursue other opportunities, the company said in a statement.

Silva will report to Aditya Mittal, Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal and he will be a member of the Group Management Committee.

Silva is re-joining ArcelorMittal after leaving in 2017, when he joined mining company Eramet as deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer responsible for mining and metals, the company said.

