Mangaluru, Mar 31 (PTI) Following are Thursday's areca and coconut prices.
Areca (per quintal)
Old Supari: Rs 47000 to Rs 52000, model Rs 51000
New Supari: Rs 38000 to Rs 45000, model Rs 42000
Koka:
Rs 25000 to Rs 35000, model Rs 30000
Coconut (per thousand)
1st quality: Rs 18000 to Rs 20000, model Rs 19000
2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 16000, model Rs 14000.
