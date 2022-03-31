Mangaluru, Mar 31 (PTI) Following are Thursday's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal)

Old Supari: Rs 47000 to Rs 52000, model Rs 51000

New Supari: Rs 38000 to Rs 45000, model Rs 42000

Koka:

Rs 25000 to Rs 35000, model Rs 30000

Coconut (per thousand)

1st quality: Rs 18000 to Rs 20000, model Rs 19000

2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 16000, model Rs 14000.

