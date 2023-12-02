Srinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) The Army on Saturday kicked off a job fair in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district to provide a common platform to local jobseekers and prospective employers.

In its commitment to positively impact the local population, the Dagger Division (Pir Panjal Brigade) is organising a two-day job fair at Chinar Nau Jawan Club, Boniyar in Uri area of north Kashmir district, an Army official said.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

He said the fair's primary objective was to create a common platform for local youth seeking employment opportunities and prospective employers.

This job fair is the Indian Army's latest initiative in its comprehensive approach to fostering economic growth in the region while further strengthening its harmonious relationship with the local population, the official said.

Also Read | Assembly Election Result 2023 at results.eci.gov.in: Know How to Check Constituency-Wise and Party-Wise Vidhan Sabha Results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh on ECI Website.

The job fair attracted nearly 2,500 youths from across Jammu and Kashmir for around 750 job vacancies, the official added.

The event brought together employers from across the Union Territory and beyond, enabling candidates to explore job opportunities in various sectors, including agriculture and farming, horticulture, animal husbandry, food industry, and handloom, the official said.

The job fair also disseminated valuable information about institutional schemes promoting self-employment and available financial aid.

In addition to public sector participation, several private companies contributed to the job fair, offering employment prospects for both skilled and unskilled individuals, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)