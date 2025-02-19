Srinagar, Feb 19 (PTI) A local army unit in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district turned into first responders after a blaze erupted at a residential house in a remote village on Wednesday, officials said.

"A fire broke out at the residence of Mohammad Arif Khan due to a short circuit around 1.15 pm today. On receiving information, the army's Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was immediately deployed, which reached the site by 1.30 pm. Troops, along with the fire brigade from Qalamabad, worked swiftly to control the blaze, preventing its spread to nearby homes," an army official said.

The army played a key role in fire suppression, crowd management, and ensuring public safety, minimising damage and averting casualties, he said.

The locals appreciated the timely intervention of the army personnel, which saved the properties of others in the area.

"The army remains committed to assisting civilians in emergencies and urges residents to follow fire safety precautions," the official said.

