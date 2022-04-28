Itanagar, Apr 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh PHE & WS Minister Wangki Lowang on Thursday appealed to social activist Sol Dodum to end his hunger strike saying that the department has accepted his demand for providing potable water supply at Seppa, the headquarters of East Kameng district.

Dodum is on fast here since Tuesday demanding potable drinking water for Seppa township besides a probe by the special investigating cell (SIC) of the state police against PHE&WS executive engineer for alleged corruption.

The activist also demanded the transfer of the East Kameng Deputy Commissioner and the executive engineer from the district.

The minister while addressing reporters here informed that his department has already assured to provide potable water in the district headquarters.

Lowang said that the water supply project at Seppa could not be completed in time due to accumulation of excess sand and various other reasons in the water supply point, as there was turbidity in water.

"The water treatment plant which was supposed to be completed a year before was delayed due to Covid pandemic. However, with the installation of new pre-sedimentation tank, water will be provided soon," Lowang said and appealed to Dodum to end his hunger strike.

The minister also assured that the department has been working to resolve the water problem at the earliest saying that such a task cannot be accomplished overnight.

Lowang further informed that a state level independent committee of high ranking officials has been constituted to investigate the entire issue, including alleged corruption in the department.

“Once the final report is out, the department will take action according to it,” he assured.

Meanwhile, Dodum was admitted to Rama Krishna Mission Hospital here on Thursday after his health conditions deteriorated. Dodum was admitted to the hospital due to high blood pressure and neurological disorder, Dr Tasar Tania, who has been attending to the activist at the site of the fast, said.

