New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has sold 400 plots for over Rs 200 crore in its new project in Bengaluru.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary Arvind Homes Pvt Ltd has launched and sold the entire first phase of its residential plotting project 'Arvind Greatlands' at Devanahalli in Bengaluru on November 26, 2022.

"The first phase of this project, comprising of 400 plots with a saleable area of around 0.57 million square feet, amounting to a booking value of more than Rs 200 crore, was sold out in 10 hours," Arvind SmartSpaces said.

This project marked the company's entry into the plotted development segment in Bengaluru.

Established in 2008, Arvind SmartSpaces is part of Lalbhai Group.

