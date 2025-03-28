Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot launched a book titled 'Mahi Ke Manasvi' here on Friday.

Authored by journalist Sunny Sebastian, the book chronicles the life and contributions of late former chief minister Haridev Joshi.

The event brought together literary and political figures on a platform.

"This book will become history for coming generations. It is a different aspect that reading habits have reduced in the social media era. It needs to be seen how we can inspire the young generation," Gehlot said in his address.

Former Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi also addressed the gathering.

Sebastian said that the book offers an in-depth look into the personal and political journey of Haridev Joshi, known for his dedication to Rajasthan.

He said that the book will provide readers with a comprehensive perspective on Joshi's impact on Rajasthan's political landscape.

