New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Friday said its board has approved the induction of Shom Ashok Hinduja, a third generation member of the Hinduja family, as an Additional Director.

Son of Ashok P Hinduja who is the Chairman, Hinduja Group of Companies (India), Shom is currently President - Alternative Energy and Sustainability Initiatives of the diversified transnational conglomerate.

He drives the execution of sustainability initiatives globally across various companies of the group and has led the group's foray into the alternative energy sector, the company said in a statement.

Shom also serves as the Chairman of the group's renewable energy business, it added.

Commenting on the development, Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said, "The induction of Shom Ashok Hinduja into the Board of Ashok Leyland will accelerate the company's sustainability and new gen transformational initiatives considering his expertise and experience in these areas."

Under Shom's leadership, the Hinduja Group is venturing into next generation transformative spaces like electric mobility, battery technology, and cyber security amongst others, the statement said.

"He is also leading to transform the group's digital experience for internal stakeholders, offerings for consumers and building a digital ecosystem," it added.

