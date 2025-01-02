New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales to 16,957 units in December 2024 compared to 16,154 units a year ago.

Domestic sales rose 4 per cent to 15,713 units from 15,153 units in December 2023, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 2, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 10,488 units over 9,932 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 6 per cent, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month were flat at 5,225 units against 5,221 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 2 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)