New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Infrastructure company Ashoka Buildcon on Thursday said it has acquired a stake in GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR Ltd.

"We wish to update that Ashoka Buildcon Limited has acquired balance 4,53,60,030 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up, from GVR Infra Projects Ltd held in GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR Ltd (CORR), a subsidiary company," Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Good Friday 2024 FAQs: Is Stock Market Open or Closed on Good Friday? Is There a Bank Holiday on Good Friday? Here’s All You Need To Know.

CORR has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company following the acquisition of these shares, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)