New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Assam has attracted investments to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore and has seen remarkable development under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state minister Bimal Borah said here on Wednesday.

The minister for Industries and Commerce, who was the chief guest at the 'Assam Day' celebration at the ongoing 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023, also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts over the past nine years in different sectors for making the country 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vikshit Bharat', according to a release issued by the Assam government.

The minister highlighted the progress made by the state in different sectors, including industry, tourism and culture.

As many as five government departments and PSUs, including Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Tourism, North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi), Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) Ltd., 32 MSME units and two start-ups are participating in the fair.

The DIPR stall at the fair is showcasing the tourism potential of Assam, which has drawn much appreciation from people and officials visiting the Assam pavilion.

"We are elated that all the hard work put in by Secretary of Information and Public Relations Department Arundhati Chakraborty and Director of Information and Public Relations Manabendra Deb Rai has enabled us to earn encomiums from visitors and officials alike," said Indrani Deka, art adviser and branch officer, exhibition.

Satriya, Jhumur, Hajong and Bihu dance performances showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Assam were also held.

Well-known artistes Bhrigu Kashyap and Ridip Rankit regaled the audience with their renditions at Amphitheatre 1 at the venue.

A slew of initiatives of the Assam government like 'One District, One Product', GI products such as Assam lemon, gamusa and muga silk, etc., and traditional dresses of the state are being promoted at the fair.

