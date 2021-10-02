Shillong, Oct 2 (PTI) An assistant professor was on Saturday charred to death when the car he was travelling in caught fire in Ri-Bhoi district of the stateh, the police said.

Also Read | GATE 2022 Registration with Late Fee Begins, Candidates Can Apply Online at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Ferdinand Banshan Lyngdoh, who is an assistant professor of a college affiliated to the Imphal-based Central Agriculture University, is the son of former Meghalaya chief minister E K Mawlong and brother of sitting Congress MLA George Lyngdoh.

Also Read | Punjab Congress Crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu Says 'Post or No Post, Will Stand by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi'.

His body was found charred beyond recognition inside his vehicle at Umran, the police said.

His family members confirmed the accident.

The vehicle, which was reported to be parked at a roadside at Umsning on the Shillong-Guwahati national highway. By the time the fire tenders arrived, it was completely gutted and the teacher's body was beyond recognition, a senior police officer of Ri-Bhoi district said.

A probe has been launched to find out the reason behind the incident, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)