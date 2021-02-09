Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare has launched its 49 bedded dedicated 'Women and Children Care Hospital' at Whitefield here.

It includes 14-bedded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and a seven bedded Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, Aster Hospitals said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer of Aster India, Harish Pillai said the hospital is the Phase 1 part of its 350-bed Aster Whitefield project.

While the entire Aster Whitefield project envisages a total investment of Rs 200 crore, this phase 1 has been established at an investment of Rs 25 crore, Pillai said.

"Aster is also looking at further expansion of our Kolhapur Hospital in Maharashtra called Aster Aadhar, wherein we are adding extra 60 beds to the existing bed capacity of 180 and also includes a new comprehensive Oncology Block.

The investment for this expansion is Rs 35 crore", Pillai said.

