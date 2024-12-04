New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) At least 20 per cent of cybercrimes in India involve attackers using dark web, according to a report by cyber security firm Lisianthus.

The dark web is a platform on the internet that can be accessed using special tools. It is usually very difficult to trace the identity and location of a dark web user.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 4, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"At least 20 per cent of cybercrimes in India involve the usage of the dark web by online attackers," the study conducted by Lisianthus Tech said.

The attackers used the dark web for cybercrimes like data breaches, hacking, phishing, ransomware, identity theft, sale and purchase of banned products like narcotics and weapons.

Also Read | What Is PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024? From 24×7 War Room to 75,565 Schools, All About National-Level Educational Survey Conducted Today To Evaluate Country’s School Education System.

The study is based on a detailed analysis of several cases of cybercrime reported across the country, said Khushhal Kaushik, founder and CEO of Lisianthus Tech.

The study was conducted on a sampling basis over a period of two months which concluded last week, he said.

"Study was completed using several samples of crime data taken from state police, National Crime Records Bureau and other relevant portals reporting cyber crime and analyzing these in detail with industry experts, cyber security consultants and law enforcement representatives," Kaushik said.

Recently a man was arrested for cultivating cannabis in his rented flat and selling it off through the dark web. Attackers had also used the dark web for ransomware attacks on AIIMS in Delhi last year, he said.

Gurugram-based Lisianthus Tech is into cyber-security audits and conducting security assessments.

As per the report, the usage of dark web has grown two-fold in the past decade and to avoid being a victim of this, users must not give permission to any online notification seeking access to their phone book and other applications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)