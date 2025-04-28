Latest News | Ather Energy IPO Gets Subscribed 16 Pc on Day 1 of Offer

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The initial public offer of electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy received a 16 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Monday.

The initial share sale received bids for 86,09,406 shares against 5,33,63,160 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The portion for retail individual investors (RIIs) fetched 63 per cent of subscriptions while the quota for the non-institutional category received 16 per cent of subscriptions.

Ather Energy Ltd on Friday said it has mobilised Rs 1,340 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 2,981-crore public issue, with a price band of Rs 304-321 apiece, is available for public subscription from April 28-30.

This is the first mainboard public issue of the current financial year 2025-26.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,626 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.1 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO size is pegged at Rs 2,981 crore, placing the company's overall valuation at Rs 11,956 crore.

This is the second electric two-wheeler company to go public after Ola Electric Mobility floated its Rs 6,145-crore IPO in August last year.

Axis Capital, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), and HSBC Securities & Capital Markets are the IPO's book-running lead managers.

