Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, started its operations in Eastern India with the setting up of a branch in the metropolis on Thursday.

Since the start of banking operations three and half years ago, AU has presently 710 touchpoints in 13 states and two UTs, a bank spokesman said.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2020 Offers: Discounts of Up to Rs 14,000 on iPhone SE, OnePlus 8 Series, Poco C3, Galaxy M51 & Other Smartphones During Diwali Sale.

Executive director of AU Bank Uttam Tibrewal said that the banking entity has started its journey in eastern India beginning with Kolkata. The city has been the hub of trade and commerce ever since the days of Independence, he added.

Tibrewal said AU has built a net worth of Rs 4,900 crore with a deposit base of Rs 27,000 crore and loan of Rs 30,500 crore. PTI dc

Also Read | Jawa Motorcycle Garners Over 50,000 Sales in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)