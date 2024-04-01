Hyderabad, Apr 1 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said it has commissioned four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities for Penicillin-G, 6-Amino Penicillanic Acid (6-APA), Injectable products and Granulation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Penicillin-G (Pen-G) facility, located in a SEZ at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, has a production capacity of 15,000 tonne per annum and also 1.8 lakh tonne of gulcose, while 6-Amino Penicillanic Acid plant has a capacity to produce 3,600 tonne annually, the drug maker said in a press release.

Also Read | New Income Tax Rules From April 1: From Changes in Tax Slabs to Deductions and More, All You Need to Know.

The Rs 2,400 crore Pen-G plant is expected to start trial production in April and commercial production in a couple of months and the ramping up of the production will happen during the second quarter of the current fiscal, a senior official of the city-based drug maker had earlier said.

The plant was approved under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Promotion of Domestic Manufacturing of Critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in the country.

Also Read | Where Is Katchatheevu Located? Can Indians Go There? All You Need to Know About the Disputed Island That Indira Gandhi Ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974.

The injectable plant has the capacity to produce 285 millions of Vials/Ampoules annually and the Granulated products plant will produce 13,200 tonne annually, Aurobindo said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)